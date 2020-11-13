Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $679,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.16, for a total value of $104,993.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,947 shares of company stock worth $15,962,932. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

MPWR opened at $310.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

