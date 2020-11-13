Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 344,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

