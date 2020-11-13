Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $10,195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 315.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,147. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

