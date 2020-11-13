Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $646,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.21 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $215,354 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

