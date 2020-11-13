Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,692 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

