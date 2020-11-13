Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

