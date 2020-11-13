Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JOYY were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in JOYY by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YY. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

NASDAQ YY opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.