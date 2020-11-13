Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 113,056 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $76,806.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.