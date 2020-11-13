Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EDIT stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

