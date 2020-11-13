Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 473.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 81,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 486,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 284,651 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 240,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 166,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $11.01 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

