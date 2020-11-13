Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $183.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

