MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,230,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in MongoDB by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.56. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

