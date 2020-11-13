Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,851 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

ELAN stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

