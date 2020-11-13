Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $601,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in nVent Electric by 33.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.