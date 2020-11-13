SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

