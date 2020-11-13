Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 465.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,978 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. CSFB decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

