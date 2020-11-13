Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

