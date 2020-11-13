Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $622,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,263 shares of company stock worth $3,633,542. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

