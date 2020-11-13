Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,898 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 518.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

