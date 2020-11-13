Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cognex by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $7,051,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,725,586. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

