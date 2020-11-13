11,240 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,240 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

