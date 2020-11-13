Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of WING opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

