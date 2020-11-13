Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $316,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,844,000.

BEKE opened at $67.64 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $77.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

