Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 419.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Wabtec by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,772.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 99,161 shares of company stock worth $6,764,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

