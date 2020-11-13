Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $715,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 522,605 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 575,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,067,318. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

