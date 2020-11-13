Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

