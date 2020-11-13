Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $713,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,775,731 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $331.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.83 and a 200 day moving average of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $346.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.