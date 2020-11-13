Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in Hasbro by 8.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 224,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.22 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

