Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,380,964 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

