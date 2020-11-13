28,687 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.35.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

