Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 73.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 433.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $234.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

