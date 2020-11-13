Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,148 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $71,922,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,687,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 789,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

