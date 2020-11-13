Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $106,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PRI opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

