Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.