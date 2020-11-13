Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $697,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,916,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

