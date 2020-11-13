Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 294.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 257,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 79,011 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 78.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

