adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.28.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72, a P/E/G ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 4,734.6% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

