EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $141,857.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,252 shares of company stock worth $4,705,737. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 74.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $213,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.