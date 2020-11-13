Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $762,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 253,612 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

