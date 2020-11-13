Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,847 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 118.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2,095.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after buying an additional 436,312 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.