Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $770,000 in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

NYSE CFX opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

