Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

DRE stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

