Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $779,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 96.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

