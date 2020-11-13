Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.54.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

