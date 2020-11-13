Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

GPC opened at $95.93 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

