Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,285 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 300.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

