Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.44.

EGP opened at $142.26 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

