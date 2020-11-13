Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $820,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after buying an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 361,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $15,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

