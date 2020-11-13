Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Xylem by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.