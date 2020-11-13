Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 456,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

